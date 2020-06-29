92 Heron View Ct.

Amenities

Secluded Boating Community Just Minutes from Everything - One Story Home with Split Floor Plan. With 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths and Spectacular High Ceilings. Formal Dining Room and The Master Suite has a Walk- in Closet, Dual Sink Vanity, Over- sized Soaking Tub and a Separate Shower. Perfectly Situated on a Quiet Street, this Home Backs Up to a Common Area with a View of the Lagoon. Fenced Yard and Screen Porch. Located in the Beautiful Waterford Landing Community, Amenities will include: Deep Water Access to the Ocean from Jericho River, Community Dock; Where You Will Find Members of the Community Fishing, Crabbing & Shrimping all Summer Through Fall, Playground with a Covered Pavilion, Basketball Court, Clubhouse and Sparkling Pool. Green Belts Run Throughout the Neighborhood with Trails for Walking, Running & Biking. Easy Commute To Gulf Stream, Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield & Caesarstone. Richmond Hill Schools are the Best Rated in the Area. On Ramps for i95 to be Finished by Years End.



