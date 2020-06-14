Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Brunswick, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brunswick renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 02:33pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Results within 1 mile of Brunswick

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Goodyear Park
1 Unit Available
2637 Canary Drive
2637 Canary Dr Brunswick 31520, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
This immaculate three bedroom, two bathroom home is located conveniently to Southeast Georgia Health System and the College of Coastal Georgia.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Blvd
400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
192 Promenade Place
192 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Results within 5 miles of Brunswick

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
123 South Lake Drive
123 South Lake Dr Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home welcomes you with a large living area. Features hardwood floors in the living room and dinning room. Has fresh paint through out the home with updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
800 Mallery Street
800 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom! Located close to the village and biking/walking distance to the beach. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the living/dining and bedroom. Outside deck that overlooks the Village Green Association pool.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
307 Reserve Lane
307 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome -, hardwood flooring downstairs. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bedroom has three twin beds. This home features bright, beachy decor and a well stocked kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
241 King Cotton Road
241 King Cotton Rd Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Gorgeous, updated home with a very open floor plan! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Bonus is immaculate! It features a formal Dining Room, Beautiful Kitchen with a Stainless Steel refrigerator, Large Family Room and so much more! Tile and hardwood

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
506 Reserve Lane
506 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome - backs up to Retreat Golf Course for ultimate privacy setting to grill out and relax.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10 Marina Drive
10 Marina Drive, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Unfurnished top floor end unit 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo year lease. All new carpet in the bedrooms, living room, dining room have hard wood floors, kitchen and baths all tile floors. Some of the best views on the island.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
30 Waterfront Drive
30 Waterfront Dr, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Fabulous condo with a view! Unfurnished, new dishwasher, new washing machine, dryer provided. Wood floors, carpet in bdrms, covered balcony with view of waterway.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
148 Midway Circle
148 Midway Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1841 sqft
AVAILABLE Mid June 2020 for FLETC per diem rental -148 Midway Circle, Brunswick, GA 30 day minimum - GA Coastal Fishing, Boating, Watersports, Kayaking Retreat, Deepwater, Riverfront, 50 foot dock Living the dream at your coastal paradise with

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
402 Maple Street
402 Maple St, St. Simons, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3074 sqft
Centrally located on SSI to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
306 Reserve Lane
306 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.

1 of 28

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
131 Fairway Oaks
131 Fairway Oaks, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2072 sqft
Lots of room in this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Sanctuary Cove with a golf course view. Large open great room with wood floors and fireplace. Modern kitchen with island, stainless appliances and granite counters.
City Guide for Brunswick, GA

Georgia-living just doesn't get any sweeter than right here in Brunswick, where a renter can find a beautiful mix of country-urban-beach-bummin' lifestyles. So, if you're ready to rent in this sweet-southern city, read on for some great local renting tips.

This is truly a charming little town. So much so that people still say, "yes ma'am" and "yessir" (And here we were thinking that was a lost art…). Neighborhoods are more like tight-knit families than random people who happen to live next to each other. Centuries-old, moss-covered oak trees surround centuries-old southern homes where the nostalgic can step back in time, and rent back in time for that matter. There are neighborhoods with houses that look like they came straight out of Gone With the Wind. There are college-kid neighborhoods around campus. Or, if you prefer a country club neighborhood with new construction, there's plenty of that to go around as well. To find your niche, just take a drive around the city one day, have a beer at Spanky's Marshside, visit the local churches, and chat with your future neighbors as you explore all the different nooks and crannies of town.

There are all kinds of different people around here, different streets, different cul-de-sac's, and choosing the right neighborhood will be the most important decision for a renter, especially those moving to town with young kids. Besides wisely-picking your new stomping grounds, everything else is pretty simple. Rental rates are low, ranging from $300 - $1,300. There are a variety of rentals available, with everything from cheap apartments to cabanas, cottages, villas, bungalows, Victorians, ranch homes, townhomes, and trailers. You can live downtown, riverside, marsh-side, or just a stones-throw from the beach, and, as a bonus, you're never too far from a good fishing spot.

When it comes to amenities, local apartment communities tend to come with lots of extra luxuries. Resort-style swimming pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, theaters, fitness centers, tennis courts, hot tubs, business centers, car care centers, and volleyball courts are common perks for local renters.

Those moving to town with pets will have their work cut out for them. There are a few cat and dog-friendly rentals in town, however pet policies vary from place to place and those bringing along furry family members should call around to secure a pet friendly pad.

Now you're ready to rent like a local Brunswickian. Have fun out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brunswick, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brunswick renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

