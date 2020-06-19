All apartments in Brunswick
Brunswick, GA
2517 Norwich Street
2517 Norwich Street

2517 Norwich St Brunswick 31520 · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Norwich St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA 31520
New Town

Amenities

parking
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Commercial office building located downtown Brunswick has just become available. This is a multi-tenant office space; with this space being about 1200sf and has a front entrance with small lobby area, a receptionist area, 4 office spaces, kitchen area with sitting available, half bathroom, closet for storage and parking on the street or in the back. Power is shared by both tenants; as there is a tenant already in the back area. $50 cash application fee and lease is at least for 1 year. Thank you,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Norwich Street have any available units?
2517 Norwich Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brunswick, GA.
Is 2517 Norwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Norwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Norwich Street pet-friendly?
No, 2517 Norwich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brunswick.
Does 2517 Norwich Street offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Norwich Street does offer parking.
Does 2517 Norwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Norwich Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Norwich Street have a pool?
No, 2517 Norwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Norwich Street have accessible units?
No, 2517 Norwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Norwich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Norwich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2517 Norwich Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2517 Norwich Street does not have units with air conditioning.
