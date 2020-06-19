2517 Norwich Street

Amenities

Commercial office building located downtown Brunswick has just become available. This is a multi-tenant office space; with this space being about 1200sf and has a front entrance with small lobby area, a receptionist area, 4 office spaces, kitchen area with sitting available, half bathroom, closet for storage and parking on the street or in the back. Power is shared by both tenants; as there is a tenant already in the back area. $50 cash application fee and lease is at least for 1 year. Thank you,