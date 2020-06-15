1122 Ellis

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

This is your perfect vacation or long-term rental! Beautiful fully furnished cottage, located within easy walking distance to Newcastle Street and the heart of the Downtown District (known as Old Town, having adopted the James Oglethorpe Plan of design). Restaurants, art galleries, bars, and shopping are just minutes away. Our circa 1900 cottages are built with contemporary interior finishes and modern furnishings. Just a short trip away by car, beautiful Saint Simons and Jekyll Islands beckon you. Visit the famed Jekyll Island Clubhouse, beaches, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and of course, more restaurants, bistros, and shopping. One of America's most enduring and quaint small towns of the southeast, fascinating and friendly Brunswick awaits you! To book: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/23252057?s=51