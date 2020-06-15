All apartments in Brunswick
Brunswick, GA
1122 Ellis
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

1122 Ellis

1122 Ellis St · (912) 230-7699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1122 Ellis St, Brunswick, GA 31520
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
This is your perfect vacation or long-term rental! Beautiful fully furnished cottage, located within easy walking distance to Newcastle Street and the heart of the Downtown District (known as Old Town, having adopted the James Oglethorpe Plan of design). Restaurants, art galleries, bars, and shopping are just minutes away. Our circa 1900 cottages are built with contemporary interior finishes and modern furnishings. Just a short trip away by car, beautiful Saint Simons and Jekyll Islands beckon you. Visit the famed Jekyll Island Clubhouse, beaches, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and of course, more restaurants, bistros, and shopping. One of America's most enduring and quaint small towns of the southeast, fascinating and friendly Brunswick awaits you! To book: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/23252057?s=51

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Ellis have any available units?
1122 Ellis has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1122 Ellis have?
Some of 1122 Ellis's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Ellis currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Ellis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Ellis pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Ellis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brunswick.
Does 1122 Ellis offer parking?
No, 1122 Ellis does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Ellis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Ellis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Ellis have a pool?
No, 1122 Ellis does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Ellis have accessible units?
No, 1122 Ellis does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Ellis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 Ellis has units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Ellis have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Ellis does not have units with air conditioning.
