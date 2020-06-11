All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:49 AM

3742 Clairmont Road

3742 Clairmont Road · (678) 978-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3742 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven, GA 30341
Ashford Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Appointment Only! Perfect FURNISHED Atlanta & Brookhaven Location! Great rental mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta! Recently Renovated with great designs. Stainless Steel Appliances & new interior & exterior paint. 2 New Kitchens, 2 Living Rooms, 4 Full Bathrooms and 6 bedrooms. Impressive Ceiling designs. Very Convenient to EVERYTHING! This is a Live/Work property. Also perfect for someone who wants to run his company at their house. Lots of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 Clairmont Road have any available units?
3742 Clairmont Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3742 Clairmont Road have?
Some of 3742 Clairmont Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3742 Clairmont Road currently offering any rent specials?
3742 Clairmont Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 Clairmont Road pet-friendly?
No, 3742 Clairmont Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3742 Clairmont Road offer parking?
Yes, 3742 Clairmont Road does offer parking.
Does 3742 Clairmont Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3742 Clairmont Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 Clairmont Road have a pool?
No, 3742 Clairmont Road does not have a pool.
Does 3742 Clairmont Road have accessible units?
No, 3742 Clairmont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 Clairmont Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3742 Clairmont Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3742 Clairmont Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3742 Clairmont Road does not have units with air conditioning.
