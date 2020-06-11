3742 Clairmont Road

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Appointment Only! Perfect FURNISHED Atlanta & Brookhaven Location! Great rental mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta! Recently Renovated with great designs. Stainless Steel Appliances & new interior & exterior paint. 2 New Kitchens, 2 Living Rooms, 4 Full Bathrooms and 6 bedrooms. Impressive Ceiling designs. Very Convenient to EVERYTHING! This is a Live/Work property. Also perfect for someone who wants to run his company at their house. Lots of parking.