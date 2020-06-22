3660 Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard pool

Great location on this ground level condo rental. All of the excitement of Buckhead is just a few minutes walk away. Great proximity to Marta. This great space features, hardwood floors, , light filled rooms, updated kitchen and redone master bathroom. . Home is available after May 1. This is a great find so close to everything! Complex is serene, there is great private swimming pool and peaceful courtyard, great to relax in. This is not approved for section 8 / vouchers. Make your appointment to view!