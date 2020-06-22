All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM

3660 Peachtree Road NE

3660 Peachtree Road · No Longer Available
Location

3660 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
pool
Great location on this ground level condo rental. All of the excitement of Buckhead is just a few minutes walk away. Great proximity to Marta. This great space features, hardwood floors, , light filled rooms, updated kitchen and redone master bathroom. . Home is available after May 1. This is a great find so close to everything! Complex is serene, there is great private swimming pool and peaceful courtyard, great to relax in. This is not approved for section 8 / vouchers. Make your appointment to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
3660 Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3660 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 3660 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3660 Peachtree Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3660 Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3660 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
No, 3660 Peachtree Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 3660 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 Peachtree Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Road NE has a pool.
Does 3660 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3660 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3660 Peachtree Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3660 Peachtree Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
