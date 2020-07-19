All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019

3368 Inman Dr

3368 Inman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3368 Inman Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Inman Dr is the most unique street in all of Atlanta. It is the curviest street and borders a 68 acre nature preserve and a 28 acre lake with good fishing for only $70.00 per year. Rarely do you see a car, all you hear are birds chirping. The house is on a hill and you can't see the street. Fabulous extra large Master with huge closet and great renovated bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors and state of the art new fire logs that heat by remote to save on heating bills. Totally private landscaped back yard with patio. Landscaping in progress

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3368 Inman Dr have any available units?
3368 Inman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 3368 Inman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3368 Inman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3368 Inman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3368 Inman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3368 Inman Dr offer parking?
No, 3368 Inman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3368 Inman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3368 Inman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3368 Inman Dr have a pool?
No, 3368 Inman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3368 Inman Dr have accessible units?
No, 3368 Inman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3368 Inman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3368 Inman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3368 Inman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3368 Inman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
