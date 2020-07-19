3368 Inman Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Inman Dr is the most unique street in all of Atlanta. It is the curviest street and borders a 68 acre nature preserve and a 28 acre lake with good fishing for only $70.00 per year. Rarely do you see a car, all you hear are birds chirping. The house is on a hill and you can't see the street. Fabulous extra large Master with huge closet and great renovated bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors and state of the art new fire logs that heat by remote to save on heating bills. Totally private landscaped back yard with patio. Landscaping in progress