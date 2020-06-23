All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 3159 Saybrook Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
3159 Saybrook Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3159 Saybrook Drive NE

3159 Saybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3159 Saybrook Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
GREAT 6 Month Opportunity in Brookhaven on a well-maintained home with a great lot! Classic features like dark peg hardwoods, bay window w/custom blinds, & hardwoods under carpet upstairs. Relax or entertain w/ 2 living spaces on main & lower levels. Vaulted screened porch overlooks large tree-filled lot - at .6 acres, it's larger than your average Brookhaven lot! Home is set back from street, making it feel very private even though you are minutes from Brittany swim/tennis, Silver Lake & trails, dining, & shops. Owner would also consider a month to month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3159 Saybrook Drive NE have any available units?
3159 Saybrook Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3159 Saybrook Drive NE have?
Some of 3159 Saybrook Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3159 Saybrook Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3159 Saybrook Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3159 Saybrook Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3159 Saybrook Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3159 Saybrook Drive NE offer parking?
No, 3159 Saybrook Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 3159 Saybrook Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3159 Saybrook Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3159 Saybrook Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 3159 Saybrook Drive NE has a pool.
Does 3159 Saybrook Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3159 Saybrook Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3159 Saybrook Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3159 Saybrook Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3159 Saybrook Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3159 Saybrook Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College