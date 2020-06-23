3159 Saybrook Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

GREAT 6 Month Opportunity in Brookhaven on a well-maintained home with a great lot! Classic features like dark peg hardwoods, bay window w/custom blinds, & hardwoods under carpet upstairs. Relax or entertain w/ 2 living spaces on main & lower levels. Vaulted screened porch overlooks large tree-filled lot - at .6 acres, it's larger than your average Brookhaven lot! Home is set back from street, making it feel very private even though you are minutes from Brittany swim/tennis, Silver Lake & trails, dining, & shops. Owner would also consider a month to month lease.