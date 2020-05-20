All apartments in Brookhaven
3147 Buford Highway Northeast

3147 Buford Highway · No Longer Available
Location

3147 Buford Highway, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Charming and quiet three bedroom 2.5 bath in conveniently located Brookhaven.

*Comfortable, clean carpeting.
*Spacious bedrooms.
*VERY clean!
*The under construction Peachtree Creek Greenway will be close to your
backdoor providing limitless activities outdoors.
*A pool and community grill area await in this Brookhaven oasis.
*Water and trash included in fees.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 Buford Highway Northeast have any available units?
3147 Buford Highway Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3147 Buford Highway Northeast have?
Some of 3147 Buford Highway Northeast's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 Buford Highway Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3147 Buford Highway Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 Buford Highway Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3147 Buford Highway Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3147 Buford Highway Northeast offer parking?
No, 3147 Buford Highway Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 3147 Buford Highway Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3147 Buford Highway Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 Buford Highway Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 3147 Buford Highway Northeast has a pool.
Does 3147 Buford Highway Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3147 Buford Highway Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 Buford Highway Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3147 Buford Highway Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3147 Buford Highway Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3147 Buford Highway Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

