All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 3067 Lanier Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
3067 Lanier Dr
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM

3067 Lanier Dr

3067 Lanier Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Park at Oglethrope
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3067 Lanier Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful 3br/2.5ba home in Brookhaven! Remodeled Kit w/ SS appl & granite counters is open to the fam rm w/ FP. Sep Liv Rm w/ FP. Hdwds on the main. Upstairs loft w/ built-ins is perfect for an office. Custom built closets. Master ste w/ walk in closet, separate tub/whirlpool tub, & dbl vanity. Beautifully landscaped yard w/ grill & lawn maintenance included. New roof, new hvac, nest thermostats, Nest Hello doorbell. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, movie theater, hospitals.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3067 Lanier Dr have any available units?
3067 Lanier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3067 Lanier Dr have?
Some of 3067 Lanier Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3067 Lanier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3067 Lanier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3067 Lanier Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3067 Lanier Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3067 Lanier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3067 Lanier Dr offers parking.
Does 3067 Lanier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3067 Lanier Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3067 Lanier Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3067 Lanier Dr has a pool.
Does 3067 Lanier Dr have accessible units?
No, 3067 Lanier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3067 Lanier Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3067 Lanier Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3067 Lanier Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3067 Lanier Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College