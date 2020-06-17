All apartments in Brookhaven
2961 Parkridge Drive NE
2961 Parkridge Drive NE

2961 Parkridge Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2961 Parkridge Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
PERFECT 10 LOCATION!! Don't miss the chance to live on a nice, quiet street in Ashford Park! Family room open to kitchen & dining area. Large sunroom, office, or playroom w/French doors off the main living area. Hardwood floors throughout. Great backyard with patio. Close to parks, MARTA, and endless restaurants and shopping at Town Brookhaven, Brookhaven Station, and Village Place. Convenient intown location with quick access to Downtown, Midtown, Buckhead. Perfect access to 85 and GA 400 for an easy commute. Ashford Park Elem district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 Parkridge Drive NE have any available units?
2961 Parkridge Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2961 Parkridge Drive NE have?
Some of 2961 Parkridge Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 Parkridge Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2961 Parkridge Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 Parkridge Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2961 Parkridge Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2961 Parkridge Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2961 Parkridge Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2961 Parkridge Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2961 Parkridge Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 Parkridge Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2961 Parkridge Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2961 Parkridge Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2961 Parkridge Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 Parkridge Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2961 Parkridge Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2961 Parkridge Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2961 Parkridge Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
