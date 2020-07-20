All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2825 Dornton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2825 Dornton Way
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

2825 Dornton Way

2825 Dornton Way NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2825 Dornton Way NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this Spacious Townhome in Ashford Park Elementary! Huge great living room with dual sided fireplace shared with amazing kitchen. Kitchen features large breakfast bar, ss apps, built in desk, and a huge island. Main floor also features oversized dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master featuring amazing en-suite. Master bathroom includes free standing shower and jet tub and is connected to oversized walk-in closet. Terrace level features huge bedroom or bonus room & full bathroom! Don't miss out on this amazing gated community complete with pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Dornton Way have any available units?
2825 Dornton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2825 Dornton Way have?
Some of 2825 Dornton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Dornton Way currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Dornton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Dornton Way pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Dornton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2825 Dornton Way offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Dornton Way offers parking.
Does 2825 Dornton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Dornton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Dornton Way have a pool?
Yes, 2825 Dornton Way has a pool.
Does 2825 Dornton Way have accessible units?
No, 2825 Dornton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Dornton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 Dornton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 Dornton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2825 Dornton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College