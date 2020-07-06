All apartments in Brookhaven
2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822
2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822

2822 Buford Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2822 Buford Highway, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Pine Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
Remarkable Value. Unbeatable Location.
Buckhead Plaza in Brookhaven GA is conveniently located close to Lenox Mall and to a variety of restaurants and shopping centers. Just minutes from I-85, I-75 and I-400 Enjoy our swimming pool, convenient laundry facility, beautiful landscaping, professional maintenance and management. we Offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments. call to schedule a visit to your new home.

EXTRAORDINARIA UBICATION. INCREIBLE PRECIO
Bookhead Plaza Apartments, estan convenientemente ubicados en Brookhaven, Ga, muy cerca del Lenox Mall y de una variedad de centros comerciales, tiendas, y a solo unos minutos de las autopistas I-400, I-85, I-75. Disfrute de Refrescante Piscina, Lavanderia en la Propiedad, Precioso Panorama, Atento Personal de Mantenimiento y Oficina de Arrendamiento. Ofrecemos Espaciosos Apartamentos de Una Dos y Tres Habitaciones, llamenos al. o visitenos para conocer su futuro hogar. Gracias

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 have any available units?
2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 pet-friendly?
No, 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 offer parking?
Yes, 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 offers parking.
Does 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 have a pool?
Yes, 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 has a pool.
Does 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 have accessible units?
No, 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822 does not have units with air conditioning.

