2822 Buford Hwy Unit: 2822

Remarkable Value. Unbeatable Location.

Buckhead Plaza in Brookhaven GA is conveniently located close to Lenox Mall and to a variety of restaurants and shopping centers. Just minutes from I-85, I-75 and I-400 Enjoy our swimming pool, convenient laundry facility, beautiful landscaping, professional maintenance and management. we Offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments. call to schedule a visit to your new home.



EXTRAORDINARIA UBICATION. INCREIBLE PRECIO

Bookhead Plaza Apartments, estan convenientemente ubicados en Brookhaven, Ga, muy cerca del Lenox Mall y de una variedad de centros comerciales, tiendas, y a solo unos minutos de las autopistas I-400, I-85, I-75. Disfrute de Refrescante Piscina, Lavanderia en la Propiedad, Precioso Panorama, Atento Personal de Mantenimiento y Oficina de Arrendamiento. Ofrecemos Espaciosos Apartamentos de Una Dos y Tres Habitaciones, llamenos al. o visitenos para conocer su futuro hogar. Gracias