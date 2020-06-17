All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2746 Ashford Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2746 Ashford Road NE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:35 AM

2746 Ashford Road NE

2746 Ashford Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

2746 Ashford Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION!!! Home is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Brick Ranch in sought after ASHFORD PARK. Best street in the Neighborhood. Surrounded by million dollar plus homes. Great Room with separate Dining Area. Hardwoods through out. Private Fenced Back Yard with Screened Porch is perfect for a dog. Lots of Space for Entertaining. Layout of Home works great for Roommates. Located minutes from Medical Centers, Ogelthorpe University, I-85 and Downtown. All appliances provided, including Washer and Dryer. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Ashford Road NE have any available units?
2746 Ashford Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2746 Ashford Road NE have?
Some of 2746 Ashford Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Ashford Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Ashford Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Ashford Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2746 Ashford Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 2746 Ashford Road NE offer parking?
No, 2746 Ashford Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 2746 Ashford Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2746 Ashford Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Ashford Road NE have a pool?
No, 2746 Ashford Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Ashford Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2746 Ashford Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Ashford Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2746 Ashford Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2746 Ashford Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2746 Ashford Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College