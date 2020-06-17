2746 Ashford Road NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT LOCATION!!! Home is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Brick Ranch in sought after ASHFORD PARK. Best street in the Neighborhood. Surrounded by million dollar plus homes. Great Room with separate Dining Area. Hardwoods through out. Private Fenced Back Yard with Screened Porch is perfect for a dog. Lots of Space for Entertaining. Layout of Home works great for Roommates. Located minutes from Medical Centers, Ogelthorpe University, I-85 and Downtown. All appliances provided, including Washer and Dryer. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!!