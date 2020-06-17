All apartments in Brookhaven
2685 Caldwell Road Northeast
2685 Caldwell Road Northeast

2685 Caldwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Caldwell Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Best Value in Ashford Park! Quiet, secluded setting but super convenient! Wake up, go across street to gym @Town Brookhaven, grab a cup of joe, take a short walk to Brookhaven Park, and meet up with friends at local pubs or enjoy local restaurants and shopping. This 3/2 bungalow features one bedroom w/ full bath on the main level. Hardwood Flooring! Kitchen opens up to deck and features an eating area. Upstairs features 2 large carpeted, vaulted bedrooms and full bath. Drive/walk to Whole Foods, Marta & Village Place restaurants, shops. Easy access to I-85, 285, and 400. One mile to Oglethorpe or PDK airport.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast have any available units?
2685 Caldwell Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast have?
Some of 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2685 Caldwell Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast offer parking?
No, 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2685 Caldwell Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

