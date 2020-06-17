2685 Caldwell Road Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Best Value in Ashford Park! Quiet, secluded setting but super convenient! Wake up, go across street to gym @Town Brookhaven, grab a cup of joe, take a short walk to Brookhaven Park, and meet up with friends at local pubs or enjoy local restaurants and shopping. This 3/2 bungalow features one bedroom w/ full bath on the main level. Hardwood Flooring! Kitchen opens up to deck and features an eating area. Upstairs features 2 large carpeted, vaulted bedrooms and full bath. Drive/walk to Whole Foods, Marta & Village Place restaurants, shops. Easy access to I-85, 285, and 400. One mile to Oglethorpe or PDK airport.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

