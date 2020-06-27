All apartments in Brookhaven
2672 Ashford Road NE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:53 PM

2672 Ashford Road NE

2672 Ashford Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2672 Ashford Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully-furnished luxury rental on the most desired street in Ashford Park! This recently renovated high-end one-level home is a unique treasure, finished with great taste and immaculately kept. Huge 0.8 acre lot allows for nature and privacy in the middle of the city. The layout of the Living, Dining, and Kitchen is open and inviting while Bedrooms are quiet and private. The beautiful hardwood floors, detailed trim work, plantation shutters, and fresh paint carry throughout. The Kitchen is a dream with its gorgeous marble, custom cabinetry and top of the line appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2672 Ashford Road NE have any available units?
2672 Ashford Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2672 Ashford Road NE have?
Some of 2672 Ashford Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2672 Ashford Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2672 Ashford Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2672 Ashford Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2672 Ashford Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2672 Ashford Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2672 Ashford Road NE offers parking.
Does 2672 Ashford Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2672 Ashford Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2672 Ashford Road NE have a pool?
No, 2672 Ashford Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2672 Ashford Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2672 Ashford Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2672 Ashford Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2672 Ashford Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2672 Ashford Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2672 Ashford Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
