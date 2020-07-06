2669 Derby Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Townhome located in Dresden Creek - 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY. Beautiful Townehouse in gated community. Ample Parking near well maintained townhouse in quiet Dresden Creek. Open concept features hardwood floors on main and stairwells. Large FR w/ view to dining and kitchen area. Large MBR w/ double vanity bathroom. Terrace level features large BR or FLEXROOM with fireplace, walk in closet and full bath. Private greenspace in back. Zoned for Ashford Park Elemen. Close to Brookhaven Marta station, dining, Skyland Park. You will LOVE living here! Pet Friendly! Excellent Condition! Pets are on a case by case basis with a $250 non refundable pet fee per pet. The tenant is responsible for a $20 monthly utility maintenance fee that included the delivery of air filters. Call Forrest with any questions 770 517-1761 ext 206.



(RLNE5165504)