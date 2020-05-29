All apartments in Brookhaven
2605 Redding Rd. Ne
2605 Redding Rd. Ne

2605 Redding Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Redding Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Redding Court highlights include:

- Washer / Dryer connections
- Back deck with view of woods
- Quiet location with no thru traffic
- Complimentary access to swimming pool at our sister property, Dresden Forest
- Ashford Park Neighborhood -- a haven for walkers, joggers and bikers!
- Just 1 mile to Dresden Roads restaurants and shops; 1.5 miles to Town Brookhaven

Want more details? Check out our website for more information about the walkability and convenience of this location. Plus see photos, a floor plan and lease terms. Proudly managed by KENCO Residential!
Amenities

Swimming Pool
Washer/Dryer Connections in all units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Redding Rd. Ne have any available units?
2605 Redding Rd. Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 2605 Redding Rd. Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Redding Rd. Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Redding Rd. Ne pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Redding Rd. Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2605 Redding Rd. Ne offer parking?
No, 2605 Redding Rd. Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2605 Redding Rd. Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Redding Rd. Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Redding Rd. Ne have a pool?
Yes, 2605 Redding Rd. Ne has a pool.
Does 2605 Redding Rd. Ne have accessible units?
No, 2605 Redding Rd. Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Redding Rd. Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Redding Rd. Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Redding Rd. Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 Redding Rd. Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

