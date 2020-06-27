All apartments in Brookhaven
2601 Stoland Drive NE
2601 Stoland Drive NE

2601 Stoland Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Stoland Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing house in Brookhaven! - Gorgeous brand new luxury home in the desirable Brookhaven area! This stunning home features unique architectural accents, open floor plan, gleaming hardwoods, trey ceilings, designer lighting, crown molding, fireside family room w/ built in shelving, beautiful chef's kitchen w/ marble counters, tiled back splash, kitchen island w/ wine fridge, relaxing rear patio overlooks the fenced backyard, over sized master w/ private deck, spacious master bath w/ double vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closets, 3 car garage! House can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. House is occupied, please respect the owners privacy. Showings by appointment only, after August 1st. Please call or text 404-428-8884 to schedule your appointment.

(RLNE5055533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Stoland Drive NE have any available units?
2601 Stoland Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2601 Stoland Drive NE have?
Some of 2601 Stoland Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Stoland Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Stoland Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Stoland Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Stoland Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Stoland Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Stoland Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2601 Stoland Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Stoland Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Stoland Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2601 Stoland Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Stoland Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2601 Stoland Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Stoland Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Stoland Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Stoland Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Stoland Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
