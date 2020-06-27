2601 Stoland Drive NE

Amenities

Amazing house in Brookhaven! - Gorgeous brand new luxury home in the desirable Brookhaven area! This stunning home features unique architectural accents, open floor plan, gleaming hardwoods, trey ceilings, designer lighting, crown molding, fireside family room w/ built in shelving, beautiful chef's kitchen w/ marble counters, tiled back splash, kitchen island w/ wine fridge, relaxing rear patio overlooks the fenced backyard, over sized master w/ private deck, spacious master bath w/ double vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closets, 3 car garage! House can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. House is occupied, please respect the owners privacy. Showings by appointment only, after August 1st. Please call or text 404-428-8884 to schedule your appointment.



