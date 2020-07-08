2595 N Thompson Road NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Turnkey and fully furnished Brookhaven midcentury with utilities and landscape maintenance included. Full automation package with security and video; dual stream Sonos throughout, gigabit internet service with 80 channel streaming service, Netflix and Hulu.

Rear yard is private ,and serene, with koi pond and patio space...fully fenced! It's just a couple of blocks from the village where you can enjoy shopping and great restaurants! Whether you are looking for short term or longterm, this pretty house will make you enjoy your stay!