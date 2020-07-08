All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2595 N Thompson Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2595 N Thompson Road NE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

2595 N Thompson Road NE

2595 North Thompson Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

2595 North Thompson Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Turnkey and fully furnished Brookhaven midcentury with utilities and landscape maintenance included. Full automation package with security and video; dual stream Sonos throughout, gigabit internet service with 80 channel streaming service, Netflix and Hulu.
Rear yard is private ,and serene, with koi pond and patio space...fully fenced! It's just a couple of blocks from the village where you can enjoy shopping and great restaurants! Whether you are looking for short term or longterm, this pretty house will make you enjoy your stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have any available units?
2595 N Thompson Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have?
Some of 2595 N Thompson Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2595 N Thompson Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2595 N Thompson Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 N Thompson Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2595 N Thompson Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2595 N Thompson Road NE offers parking.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2595 N Thompson Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have a pool?
No, 2595 N Thompson Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2595 N Thompson Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2595 N Thompson Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2595 N Thompson Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College