Brookhaven, GA
2595 N Thompson Road NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2595 N Thompson Road NE

2595 North Thompson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2595 North Thompson Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Upscale Ashford Park mid-century recently renovated. Curb and interior appeal throughout. Soaring wood ceilings, open airy greatroom w/ hot new kitchen. Fireplace, wine cooler, ladder for storage in loft, master w/ ample closet space, master bath w/ double vanities. Second bedroom, used as home office, has adjacent bath off hall. The yard is private and serene with koi pond and patio space...fully fenced. Walk to the village on Dresden and enjoy the shops and restaurants. Whether you are looking for short term or longterm, this pretty house will make you feel at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have any available units?
2595 N Thompson Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have?
Some of 2595 N Thompson Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2595 N Thompson Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2595 N Thompson Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 N Thompson Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2595 N Thompson Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2595 N Thompson Road NE offers parking.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2595 N Thompson Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have a pool?
No, 2595 N Thompson Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2595 N Thompson Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2595 N Thompson Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2595 N Thompson Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2595 N Thompson Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
