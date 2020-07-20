2595 N Thompson Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Upscale Ashford Park mid-century recently renovated. Curb and interior appeal throughout. Soaring wood ceilings, open airy greatroom w/ hot new kitchen. Fireplace, wine cooler, ladder for storage in loft, master w/ ample closet space, master bath w/ double vanities. Second bedroom, used as home office, has adjacent bath off hall. The yard is private and serene with koi pond and patio space...fully fenced. Walk to the village on Dresden and enjoy the shops and restaurants. Whether you are looking for short term or longterm, this pretty house will make you feel at home.