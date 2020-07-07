All apartments in Brookhaven
2471 Becky Ln Ne
2471 Becky Ln Ne

2471 Becky Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2471 Becky Lane, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Brookhaven Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Brookhaven home for rent with a nice landscaped backyard & private deck. Kitchen includes major new appliances. This thoughtfully planned kitchen solid cabinetry & is adjacent to a large dining room. Fireplace in both living and master bedroom. Tons of natural light throughout, bright & open living/breakfast room combo, spacious bedrooms, charming front porch. Laundry room with hookups only.

Elem: Ashford Park, Middle: Chamblee, High: Chamblee Charter
Please contact the County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Brookhaven home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

We work with licensed real estate agents!

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2471 Becky Ln Ne have any available units?
2471 Becky Ln Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2471 Becky Ln Ne have?
Some of 2471 Becky Ln Ne's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2471 Becky Ln Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2471 Becky Ln Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2471 Becky Ln Ne pet-friendly?
No, 2471 Becky Ln Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2471 Becky Ln Ne offer parking?
No, 2471 Becky Ln Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2471 Becky Ln Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2471 Becky Ln Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2471 Becky Ln Ne have a pool?
No, 2471 Becky Ln Ne does not have a pool.
Does 2471 Becky Ln Ne have accessible units?
No, 2471 Becky Ln Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2471 Becky Ln Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2471 Becky Ln Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2471 Becky Ln Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 2471 Becky Ln Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

