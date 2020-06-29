2348 Limehurst Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed/3.5 Bath end unit townhome in sought after area of Brookhaven! Gated community close to Lenox/Phipps, restaurants, Marta & parks. Key features include 3 sided brick, hardwoods throughout the main, SS appliances & granite countertops. Living room w/ tons of natural light and gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom on upper level w/ trey ceilings and large walk-in closets. Master bath w/ double vanity and soaking tub. Secondary bedroom w/ en-suites. Finished bedroom & full bath on the terrace level & a two car rear entry garage. Large rear deck perfect for