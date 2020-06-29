All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated May 19 2020

2348 Limehurst Drive

2348 Limehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2348 Limehurst Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed/3.5 Bath end unit townhome in sought after area of Brookhaven! Gated community close to Lenox/Phipps, restaurants, Marta & parks. Key features include 3 sided brick, hardwoods throughout the main, SS appliances & granite countertops. Living room w/ tons of natural light and gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom on upper level w/ trey ceilings and large walk-in closets. Master bath w/ double vanity and soaking tub. Secondary bedroom w/ en-suites. Finished bedroom & full bath on the terrace level & a two car rear entry garage. Large rear deck perfect for

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 Limehurst Drive have any available units?
2348 Limehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2348 Limehurst Drive have?
Some of 2348 Limehurst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 Limehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2348 Limehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 Limehurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2348 Limehurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2348 Limehurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2348 Limehurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2348 Limehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2348 Limehurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 Limehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2348 Limehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2348 Limehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2348 Limehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 Limehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2348 Limehurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2348 Limehurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2348 Limehurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
