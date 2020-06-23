2315 Valley Brook Way NE

Amenities

Fabulous Brookhaven home with Master on the Main and a beautiful pool. Located on a quiet street this home features hardwood floors and heavy moldings. Main level has library/office with bay window, large dining room, kitchen with granite, stainless steel Thermador appliances, breakfast bar & eat-in area all open to fireside family room. Master with trey ceiling, his/hers closets & vanities. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs one with private bath. The backyard is private & fenced so you can enjoy the saltwater/heated pool & hot tub. Close to MARTA, all major hwys & Buckhead.