Brookhaven, GA
2315 Valley Brook Way NE
2315 Valley Brook Way NE

2315 Valley Brook Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

2315 Valley Brook Way NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Brookhaven home with Master on the Main and a beautiful pool. Located on a quiet street this home features hardwood floors and heavy moldings. Main level has library/office with bay window, large dining room, kitchen with granite, stainless steel Thermador appliances, breakfast bar & eat-in area all open to fireside family room. Master with trey ceiling, his/hers closets & vanities. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs one with private bath. The backyard is private & fenced so you can enjoy the saltwater/heated pool & hot tub. Close to MARTA, all major hwys & Buckhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Valley Brook Way NE have any available units?
2315 Valley Brook Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2315 Valley Brook Way NE have?
Some of 2315 Valley Brook Way NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Valley Brook Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Valley Brook Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Valley Brook Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Valley Brook Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Valley Brook Way NE does offer parking.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Valley Brook Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 2315 Valley Brook Way NE has a pool.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way NE have accessible units?
No, 2315 Valley Brook Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 Valley Brook Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Valley Brook Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
