Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2315 Valley Brook Way

2315 Valley Brook Way · No Longer Available
Location

2315 Valley Brook Way, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Brookhaven home with Master on the Main and a beautiful pool. Located on a quiet street this home features hardwood floors and heavy moldings. Main level has library/office with bay window, large dining room, kitchen with granite, stainless steel Thermador appliances, breakfast bar and eat-in area all open to fireside family room. Master with trey ceiling, his/hers closets and vanities. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs one with private bath. The backyard is private and fenced so you can enjoy the saltwater/heated pool and hot tub. Close to MARTA, all major highways and Buckhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Valley Brook Way have any available units?
2315 Valley Brook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2315 Valley Brook Way have?
Some of 2315 Valley Brook Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Valley Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Valley Brook Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Valley Brook Way pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Valley Brook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Valley Brook Way does offer parking.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Valley Brook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way have a pool?
Yes, 2315 Valley Brook Way has a pool.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 2315 Valley Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 Valley Brook Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Valley Brook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Valley Brook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
