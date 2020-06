Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Fantastic home located in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood. Home is situated in a cul-de-sac and tucked into a neighborhood with high walkability. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops and the local drug store. Home features large great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout living area and carpet on terrace level. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Oversized master bedroom features double vanity, separate bath and shower with large walk-in closet. Home is ready for immediate move-in.