2063 Cobblestone Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Great Brookhaven location with easy access to Buckhead. This spacious townhome is in a gated community with a beautiful pool and tranquil green space with a butterfly garden. The floor plan offers a master bedroom with a two-sided fireplace open to a sunroom overlooking the park. The main level has a large dining room, a large kitchen with granite and SS, and a great room with fireplace. The two secondary bedrooms each have a private bath and walk-in closet. This is great space/location and price!