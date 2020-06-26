All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:34 AM

2063 Cobblestone Circle

2063 Cobblestone Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

2063 Cobblestone Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Brookhaven location with easy access to Buckhead. This spacious townhome is in a gated community with a beautiful pool and tranquil green space with a butterfly garden. The floor plan offers a master bedroom with a two-sided fireplace open to a sunroom overlooking the park. The main level has a large dining room, a large kitchen with granite and SS, and a great room with fireplace. The two secondary bedrooms each have a private bath and walk-in closet. This is great space/location and price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 Cobblestone Circle have any available units?
2063 Cobblestone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2063 Cobblestone Circle have?
Some of 2063 Cobblestone Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 Cobblestone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2063 Cobblestone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 Cobblestone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2063 Cobblestone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2063 Cobblestone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2063 Cobblestone Circle offers parking.
Does 2063 Cobblestone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2063 Cobblestone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 Cobblestone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2063 Cobblestone Circle has a pool.
Does 2063 Cobblestone Circle have accessible units?
No, 2063 Cobblestone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 Cobblestone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 Cobblestone Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2063 Cobblestone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2063 Cobblestone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
