2041 Cobblestone Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 story townhome in sought after Brookhaven. 3 beds and 3.5 bathrooms. This house has everything you want! Main level boasts a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, a separate dining room, living room and a half bath. Laundry is on the upper level for your convenience. Lower terrace level has a private bedroom and full bathroom for your guests. There is a deck perfect for entertaining and a 1 car garage. Additional amenities include well-maintained pool, butterfly garden, dog park & easy access to I-85 and 400. Minutes away from restaurants & shops.