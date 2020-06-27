All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

2041 Cobblestone Circle NE

2041 Cobblestone Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

2041 Cobblestone Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 story townhome in sought after Brookhaven. 3 beds and 3.5 bathrooms. This house has everything you want! Main level boasts a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, a separate dining room, living room and a half bath. Laundry is on the upper level for your convenience. Lower terrace level has a private bedroom and full bathroom for your guests. There is a deck perfect for entertaining and a 1 car garage. Additional amenities include well-maintained pool, butterfly garden, dog park & easy access to I-85 and 400. Minutes away from restaurants & shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE have any available units?
2041 Cobblestone Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE have?
Some of 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2041 Cobblestone Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE is pet friendly.
Does 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE offers parking.
Does 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE has a pool.
Does 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2041 Cobblestone Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
