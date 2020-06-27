All apartments in Brookhaven
Location

2000 Arrington Ln NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Looking for Easy Living In Brookhaven/Buckhead? Gorgeous Open Floorplan Minutes from Buckhead, Interstate Access & Marta w/ELEVATOR INCLUDED * Chef Custom Kit Features White Cab, SS Appliances & Huge Island* Great Rm W/Cofferred Ceiling & Fireplace w/Custom Cabinetry * Spa-Inspired Owner's Bath w/Free Standing Tub & Huge Walkin California Closet* Spacious Sec Bdrms, Sunroom, HUGE Dining Room, 2-car Garage, Pool, Outdoor Grill & Waterfall Garden! Shows Like a Model! This Home is Almost Brand New! Car Charger Installed in Garage. Owner must approve Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Arrington Ln have any available units?
2000 Arrington Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2000 Arrington Ln have?
Some of 2000 Arrington Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Arrington Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Arrington Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Arrington Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Arrington Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Arrington Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Arrington Ln offers parking.
Does 2000 Arrington Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Arrington Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Arrington Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Arrington Ln has a pool.
Does 2000 Arrington Ln have accessible units?
No, 2000 Arrington Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Arrington Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Arrington Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Arrington Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Arrington Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
