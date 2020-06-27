2000 Arrington Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Looking for Easy Living In Brookhaven/Buckhead? Gorgeous Open Floorplan Minutes from Buckhead, Interstate Access & Marta w/ELEVATOR INCLUDED * Chef Custom Kit Features White Cab, SS Appliances & Huge Island* Great Rm W/Cofferred Ceiling & Fireplace w/Custom Cabinetry * Spa-Inspired Owner's Bath w/Free Standing Tub & Huge Walkin California Closet* Spacious Sec Bdrms, Sunroom, HUGE Dining Room, 2-car Garage, Pool, Outdoor Grill & Waterfall Garden! Shows Like a Model! This Home is Almost Brand New! Car Charger Installed in Garage. Owner must approve Pets.