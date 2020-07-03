All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

1966 Sterling Oaks Circle

1966 Sterling Oaks Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

1966 Sterling Oaks Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a85f9b8024 ----
We welcome you to the beautiful community of Sterling Oaks @ Lenox Hills. Nestled in the desirable city of Brookhaven this community is secured with a gate at the entrance and the atmosphere is mature and quiet. One of the best features of this particular unit is it is on the end, which features an additional hallway upon entering that many units do not have. This beautiful town home features 3 beds 3.5 baths, high soaring ceilings throughout. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and privacy. Patio off of the back featuring a full back yard below. This unit is a must see! Please note this town home only has 2 parking spaces the visitors area can not be used as extended parking. Close to the new Children\'s Healthcare. HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!

PRICED RIGHT FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
**Please text Stephanie to schedule a viewing at: 770-431-4633
**KINDLY DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING FIRST AT: 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle have any available units?
1966 Sterling Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle have?
Some of 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Sterling Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle offers parking.
Does 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle have a pool?
No, 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1966 Sterling Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

