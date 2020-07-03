1966 Sterling Oaks Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a85f9b8024 ----

We welcome you to the beautiful community of Sterling Oaks @ Lenox Hills. Nestled in the desirable city of Brookhaven this community is secured with a gate at the entrance and the atmosphere is mature and quiet. One of the best features of this particular unit is it is on the end, which features an additional hallway upon entering that many units do not have. This beautiful town home features 3 beds 3.5 baths, high soaring ceilings throughout. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and privacy. Patio off of the back featuring a full back yard below. This unit is a must see! Please note this town home only has 2 parking spaces the visitors area can not be used as extended parking. Close to the new Children\'s Healthcare. HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!



PRICED RIGHT FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!

**Please text Stephanie to schedule a viewing at: 770-431-4633

**KINDLY DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT CONFIRMING FIRST AT: 770-431-4633