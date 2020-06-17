1934 Cobblestone Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Largest Floorplan available in sought after Cobblestone at Brookhaven! Gated neighborhood with pool, walking distance to shops at Dresden. Gleaming hardwoods on main, tons of natural light, gas fireplace in living room. Spacious Dining Room. Eat In Kitchen with breakfast bar and keeping room. HUGE deck overlooking private backyard with adult leyland cypress trees, level, green backyard. Spacious master suite with double trey ceiling. Tiled master bath with dual vanities, separate tub and walk in shower. Huge walk in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer.