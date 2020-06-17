All apartments in Brookhaven
1934 Cobblestone Circle NE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

1934 Cobblestone Circle NE

1934 Cobblestone Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1934 Cobblestone Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Largest Floorplan available in sought after Cobblestone at Brookhaven! Gated neighborhood with pool, walking distance to shops at Dresden. Gleaming hardwoods on main, tons of natural light, gas fireplace in living room. Spacious Dining Room. Eat In Kitchen with breakfast bar and keeping room. HUGE deck overlooking private backyard with adult leyland cypress trees, level, green backyard. Spacious master suite with double trey ceiling. Tiled master bath with dual vanities, separate tub and walk in shower. Huge walk in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE have any available units?
1934 Cobblestone Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE have?
Some of 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Cobblestone Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE has a pool.
Does 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1934 Cobblestone Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

