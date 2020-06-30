1916 Park Chase Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub new construction

Beautiful New Construction home just minutes away from Buckhead, Brookhaven and Midtown! Convenient access to 85 without the noise! Tons of natural light, hardwood floors throughout the main level, covered patio off living room, oversized master and gorgeous kitchen! Great room opens to the kitchen w/new appliances, expansive counter space and walk-in pantry. Bedroom/office on main + full bath. Master Suite w/ dual walk-in closets and spa style bath. Relax on the covered porch! Washer/Dryer included. Plenty of storage in basement. Not to miss!