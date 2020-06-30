All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1916 Park Chase Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1916 Park Chase Lane
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:36 PM

1916 Park Chase Lane

1916 Park Chase Ln NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Lenox Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1916 Park Chase Ln NE, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
new construction
Beautiful New Construction home just minutes away from Buckhead, Brookhaven and Midtown! Convenient access to 85 without the noise! Tons of natural light, hardwood floors throughout the main level, covered patio off living room, oversized master and gorgeous kitchen! Great room opens to the kitchen w/new appliances, expansive counter space and walk-in pantry. Bedroom/office on main + full bath. Master Suite w/ dual walk-in closets and spa style bath. Relax on the covered porch! Washer/Dryer included. Plenty of storage in basement. Not to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Park Chase Lane have any available units?
1916 Park Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1916 Park Chase Lane have?
Some of 1916 Park Chase Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Park Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Park Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Park Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Park Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1916 Park Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Park Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 1916 Park Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Park Chase Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Park Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 1916 Park Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Park Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 1916 Park Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Park Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Park Chase Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Park Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Park Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College