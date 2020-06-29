1905 Harrison Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous End Townhome in the City of Brookhaven. This end unit open floorplan features a kitchen open to living with a spacious fenced in yard off the living room. The master is spacious and includes separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms and a spacious laundry complete the second floor. Two car garage, great community and right next to renovated Georgian Hills Park. Walking distance to Restaurant 57. Enjoy new appliances, new carpet and newly painted white kitchen w/ granite countertops. Washer/dryer included. $55 application fee, per adult.