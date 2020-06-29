All apartments in Brookhaven
1905 Harrison Park Drive

Location

1905 Harrison Park Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30341
Ashford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous End Townhome in the City of Brookhaven. This end unit open floorplan features a kitchen open to living with a spacious fenced in yard off the living room. The master is spacious and includes separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms and a spacious laundry complete the second floor. Two car garage, great community and right next to renovated Georgian Hills Park. Walking distance to Restaurant 57. Enjoy new appliances, new carpet and newly painted white kitchen w/ granite countertops. Washer/dryer included. $55 application fee, per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Harrison Park Drive have any available units?
1905 Harrison Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1905 Harrison Park Drive have?
Some of 1905 Harrison Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Harrison Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Harrison Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Harrison Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Harrison Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1905 Harrison Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Harrison Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 Harrison Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 Harrison Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Harrison Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Harrison Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Harrison Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Harrison Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Harrison Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Harrison Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Harrison Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Harrison Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
