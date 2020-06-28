All apartments in Brookhaven
1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE
1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE

1871 Buckhead Valley Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1871 Buckhead Valley Lane Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 08/28/19 Spacious 1 bdr basement apartment in Buckhead area - Property Id: 144614

This is a fully self-contained, comfortable, quiet, modern basement apartment in North Atlanta, close to Buckhead shopping and dining. Private entrance, full kitchen, heat/cold on thermostat; plus access to wifi and digital broadcast TV via the 55 inch TV. King size bed in bedroom. Utilities included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144614p
Property Id 144614

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5072465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE have any available units?
1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE have?
Some of 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE pet-friendly?
No, 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE offer parking?
No, 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE does not offer parking.
Does 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE have a pool?
No, 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1871 Buckhead Valley Ln NE does not have units with air conditioning.
