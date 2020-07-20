All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

1869 Childers Place NE

1869 Childers Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

1869 Childers Pl NE, Brookhaven, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Application Accepted/Lease Pending. Meticulous Brookhaven Home is Ready for IMMEDIATE Occupancy! Super Location, Convenient to 1-85, Buckhead, Emory/CDC and Downtown! Vaulted Great Room w/Fireplace, Large Master Bedroom Suite on Main Level, Possible 4th Bedroom, Perfect for Home Office and Spacious Eat-In Kitchen with Access to a Private, Partially Covered Rear Deck. Separate Laundry Rm w/Washer & Dryer Right Off Kitchen. Unfinished Basement Great for Storage. Credit Score of 700/Above is ABSOLUTE MUST. Call Listing Agent for Appointment/No email or Text.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1869 Childers Place NE have any available units?
1869 Childers Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1869 Childers Place NE have?
Some of 1869 Childers Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1869 Childers Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
1869 Childers Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1869 Childers Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 1869 Childers Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1869 Childers Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 1869 Childers Place NE offers parking.
Does 1869 Childers Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1869 Childers Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1869 Childers Place NE have a pool?
No, 1869 Childers Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 1869 Childers Place NE have accessible units?
No, 1869 Childers Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1869 Childers Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1869 Childers Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1869 Childers Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1869 Childers Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
