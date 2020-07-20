1869 Childers Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Application Accepted/Lease Pending. Meticulous Brookhaven Home is Ready for IMMEDIATE Occupancy! Super Location, Convenient to 1-85, Buckhead, Emory/CDC and Downtown! Vaulted Great Room w/Fireplace, Large Master Bedroom Suite on Main Level, Possible 4th Bedroom, Perfect for Home Office and Spacious Eat-In Kitchen with Access to a Private, Partially Covered Rear Deck. Separate Laundry Rm w/Washer & Dryer Right Off Kitchen. Unfinished Basement Great for Storage. Credit Score of 700/Above is ABSOLUTE MUST. Call Listing Agent for Appointment/No email or Text.