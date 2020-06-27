1868 Bragg Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

:Immaculate, spacious Cape Cod Home in highly sought after Ashford Park neighborhood. Hardwoods throughout on both levels with custom wood inlays. All commercial grade Stainless Appliances (GE Monogram). Granite and Custom stone work everywhere. Master bath with full Carrera Marble. Detailed custom trim work. Large family room/play room on second floor. Two additional, individual separate office spaces on second floor. Large, rocking front porch. Wired for whole house audio. Great, private, fenced, level yard.