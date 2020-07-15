All apartments in Brookhaven
1866 Canmont Dr NE
1866 Canmont Dr NE

1866 Canmont Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1866 Canmont Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Drew Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1866 Canmont Dr NE Available 06/01/19 Amazing home in Brookhaven! - Welcome to this stunning home in the heart of Ashford Park. You will be wowed from the curb appeal all the way through the home and to the backyard. A light and airy two story foyer greets you along with a formal dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Kitchen opens up to the sunny breakfast area & family room with fireplace. Unbelievable master suite with large closet & spectacular en suite. Spacious bedrooms, hardwood floor throughout the house. Amazing backyard with covered patio, beautiful pool, great for entertainment. House can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Pets are negotiable. Showings by appointment only, please respect our owners privacy. Some fees apply. Please call or text 404-428-8884 for any additional information.

(RLNE4824711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Canmont Dr NE have any available units?
1866 Canmont Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1866 Canmont Dr NE have?
Some of 1866 Canmont Dr NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 Canmont Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Canmont Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Canmont Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 Canmont Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 1866 Canmont Dr NE offer parking?
No, 1866 Canmont Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 1866 Canmont Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 Canmont Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Canmont Dr NE have a pool?
Yes, 1866 Canmont Dr NE has a pool.
Does 1866 Canmont Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 1866 Canmont Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Canmont Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1866 Canmont Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1866 Canmont Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1866 Canmont Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
