Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool playground

1866 Canmont Dr NE Available 06/01/19 Amazing home in Brookhaven! - Welcome to this stunning home in the heart of Ashford Park. You will be wowed from the curb appeal all the way through the home and to the backyard. A light and airy two story foyer greets you along with a formal dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Kitchen opens up to the sunny breakfast area & family room with fireplace. Unbelievable master suite with large closet & spectacular en suite. Spacious bedrooms, hardwood floor throughout the house. Amazing backyard with covered patio, beautiful pool, great for entertainment. House can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Pets are negotiable. Showings by appointment only, please respect our owners privacy. Some fees apply. Please call or text 404-428-8884 for any additional information.



(RLNE4824711)