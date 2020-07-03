All apartments in Brookhaven
1754 Wilmont Drive NE

1754 Wilmont Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1754 Wilmont Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Buford Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This charming Brookhaven, four-sided brick home on a basement sits on a large, flat 0.30 acre fenced lot. Living area boasts a large, open concept floor plan with exposed beams and beautiful natural light-filled indoor sunroom/living space with side patio. Home has been renovated top to bottom, inside and out. Beautiful, brand new kitchen and finishes (SS appliances, stone counters, shaker cabinets), gorgeous modern bathrooms, brand new windows and lighting fixtures. New roof, A/C, all upgraded electrical and plumbing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 Wilmont Drive NE have any available units?
1754 Wilmont Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1754 Wilmont Drive NE have?
Some of 1754 Wilmont Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 Wilmont Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1754 Wilmont Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 Wilmont Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1754 Wilmont Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1754 Wilmont Drive NE offer parking?
No, 1754 Wilmont Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 1754 Wilmont Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 Wilmont Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 Wilmont Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1754 Wilmont Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1754 Wilmont Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1754 Wilmont Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 Wilmont Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1754 Wilmont Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1754 Wilmont Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1754 Wilmont Drive NE has units with air conditioning.

