1754 Wilmont Drive NE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming Brookhaven, four-sided brick home on a basement sits on a large, flat 0.30 acre fenced lot. Living area boasts a large, open concept floor plan with exposed beams and beautiful natural light-filled indoor sunroom/living space with side patio. Home has been renovated top to bottom, inside and out. Beautiful, brand new kitchen and finishes (SS appliances, stone counters, shaker cabinets), gorgeous modern bathrooms, brand new windows and lighting fixtures. New roof, A/C, all upgraded electrical and plumbing.