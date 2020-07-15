All apartments in Brookhaven
1478 N Druid Hills Road NE

1478 North Druid Hills Road · (678) 978-8900
Location

1478 North Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Amazing "Furnished" Home in the heart of Brookhaven/Atlanta mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park. This like new Brookhaven home has a total of 2 New Kitchens & 6 Bedroom, 4 full Bathrooms with a separated full finished basement studio with a private bathroom & private entrance. Hardwood, Marble w/ exotic designs throughout the house. Kitchen backsplash & shower walls. Private & fenced Backyard with professional landscaping, patio, & fire pit. Appointment only! Short and Long Term leases Welcomed! Extended & wide driveway. 4 bed/3 full baths on the main and 2 bed/1 full bath on the lower level. Rent includes utilities up to $500/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have any available units?
1478 N Druid Hills Road NE has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have?
Some of 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1478 N Druid Hills Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE offers parking.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have a pool?
No, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1478 N Druid Hills Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
