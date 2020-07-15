1478 N Druid Hills Road NE

Amenities

Amazing "Furnished" Home in the heart of Brookhaven/Atlanta mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park. This like new Brookhaven home has a total of 2 New Kitchens & 6 Bedroom, 4 full Bathrooms with a separated full finished basement studio with a private bathroom & private entrance. Hardwood, Marble w/ exotic designs throughout the house. Kitchen backsplash & shower walls. Private & fenced Backyard with professional landscaping, patio, & fire pit. Appointment only! Short and Long Term leases Welcomed! Extended & wide driveway. 4 bed/3 full baths on the main and 2 bed/1 full bath on the lower level. Rent includes utilities up to $500/month.