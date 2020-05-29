All apartments in Brookhaven
1459 Village Park Court NE

Location

1459 Village Park Court, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Stunning loft in trendy Brookhaven! Open floorplan with souring ceilings, exposed brick walls, floor to ceiling windows + hardwoods throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/breakfast bar, ample storage + large closets. Bright and comforting living space includes a dining area that seats 8+ and family area with stone gas fireplace. 2 large bedrooms + Juliet balcony! Assigned and guest parking + 1 car garage makes access easy for your and your guests. Walking distance to all Brookhaven has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Village Park Court NE have any available units?
1459 Village Park Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1459 Village Park Court NE have?
Some of 1459 Village Park Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Village Park Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Village Park Court NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Village Park Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 1459 Village Park Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1459 Village Park Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Village Park Court NE does offer parking.
Does 1459 Village Park Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 Village Park Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Village Park Court NE have a pool?
No, 1459 Village Park Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Village Park Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1459 Village Park Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Village Park Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 Village Park Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1459 Village Park Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1459 Village Park Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
