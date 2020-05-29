1459 Village Park Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Stunning loft in trendy Brookhaven! Open floorplan with souring ceilings, exposed brick walls, floor to ceiling windows + hardwoods throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/breakfast bar, ample storage + large closets. Bright and comforting living space includes a dining area that seats 8+ and family area with stone gas fireplace. 2 large bedrooms + Juliet balcony! Assigned and guest parking + 1 car garage makes access easy for your and your guests. Walking distance to all Brookhaven has to offer!