1441 Etowah Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

LOCATION...plus all the charm & character of a 1940s home with nicely renovated spaces. This home is on a quiet street, yet a 2 minute walk to the shops and restaurants on Dresden. You can leave your car at home and walk to the MARTA train station. The Brookhaven Fields/Ashford Park neighborhoods are 5 minutes from Buckhead with easy access to 400, 85 and 285. There is off-street parking for two vehicles. The fenced backyard is very private and has a deck that will be perfect when social distancing is no longer necessary =)