1441 Etowah Drive NE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

1441 Etowah Drive NE

1441 Etowah Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Etowah Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION...plus all the charm & character of a 1940s home with nicely renovated spaces. This home is on a quiet street, yet a 2 minute walk to the shops and restaurants on Dresden. You can leave your car at home and walk to the MARTA train station. The Brookhaven Fields/Ashford Park neighborhoods are 5 minutes from Buckhead with easy access to 400, 85 and 285. There is off-street parking for two vehicles. The fenced backyard is very private and has a deck that will be perfect when social distancing is no longer necessary =)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Etowah Drive NE have any available units?
1441 Etowah Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1441 Etowah Drive NE have?
Some of 1441 Etowah Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Etowah Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Etowah Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Etowah Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Etowah Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1441 Etowah Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Etowah Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1441 Etowah Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Etowah Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Etowah Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1441 Etowah Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1441 Etowah Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1441 Etowah Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Etowah Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 Etowah Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Etowah Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 Etowah Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

