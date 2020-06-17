1430 Dresden Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking guest suite

Great new price!!Wonderful corner unit at Village Place in Brookhaven! Walk to all the wonderful restaurants and shops! Amazing light, bright home with tons of windows and a covered balcony. Hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen w stained cabinets and stone countertops, Kitchenaid appliances, subway tile backsplash and 10 foot ceilings! Master suite w custom walk in closets, luxurious bath w double vanities and frameless tile shower. Guest suite w elegant bathroom and custom closets. Two covered parking spaces. Easy access to Marta, parks and Buckhead, Midtown