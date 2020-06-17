All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1430 Dresden Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1430 Dresden Drive NE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:45 PM

1430 Dresden Drive NE

1430 Dresden Drive Northeast · (404) 352-2010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1430 Dresden Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
guest suite
Great new price!!Wonderful corner unit at Village Place in Brookhaven! Walk to all the wonderful restaurants and shops! Amazing light, bright home with tons of windows and a covered balcony. Hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen w stained cabinets and stone countertops, Kitchenaid appliances, subway tile backsplash and 10 foot ceilings! Master suite w custom walk in closets, luxurious bath w double vanities and frameless tile shower. Guest suite w elegant bathroom and custom closets. Two covered parking spaces. Easy access to Marta, parks and Buckhead, Midtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Dresden Drive NE have any available units?
1430 Dresden Drive NE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1430 Dresden Drive NE have?
Some of 1430 Dresden Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Dresden Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Dresden Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Dresden Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Dresden Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1430 Dresden Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Dresden Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 1430 Dresden Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Dresden Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Dresden Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1430 Dresden Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Dresden Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1430 Dresden Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Dresden Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Dresden Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Dresden Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Dresden Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1430 Dresden Drive NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity