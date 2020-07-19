1430 Dresden Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Be close to everything Brookhaven in this great condo rental on Dresden. Shops and restaurants right below you - no need for a car service. Close to Marta, parks, schools. Move-in ready & has great views. Large windows let in natural light in with French doors to balcony. Open floor plan w/ 10ft ceilings. Great roommate floorplan w/2 BR & 2 BA. Owner suite has walk-in closet & dual vanity BA w/custom shower. 2nd BR has double closet & bath garden tub. Two assigned, secured parking spaces.