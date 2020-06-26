1420 Briarhaven Trail NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Townhome in gated Brookhaven Community. This gorgeous townhome offers a chef's kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and huge kitchen island. Open floor plan with a great room with gas fireplace, built-in shelving and wine rack that has french doors leading to expansive deck. Separate dining room great for entertaining. Huge master suite with soaring ceilings. Master bath with sep tub and shower. Awesome California style closet. 3rd bedroom in basement with full bath and great closet. 2 car garage all in incredible location