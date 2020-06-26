All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

1420 Briarhaven Trail NE

1420 Briarhaven Trl NE · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Briarhaven Trl NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Brookhaven Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Townhome in gated Brookhaven Community. This gorgeous townhome offers a chef's kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and huge kitchen island. Open floor plan with a great room with gas fireplace, built-in shelving and wine rack that has french doors leading to expansive deck. Separate dining room great for entertaining. Huge master suite with soaring ceilings. Master bath with sep tub and shower. Awesome California style closet. 3rd bedroom in basement with full bath and great closet. 2 car garage all in incredible location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE have any available units?
1420 Briarhaven Trail NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE have?
Some of 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Briarhaven Trail NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE offers parking.
Does 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE have a pool?
No, 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE have accessible units?
No, 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Briarhaven Trail NE does not have units with air conditioning.
