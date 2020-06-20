1403 N Druid Hills Road

Amenities
Amazing Furnished Home in the heart of Brookhaven mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta. This like new Brookhaven home has 2 New Kitchen & 5 full Bathrooms with a completely separated full finished basement studio with a private bathroom and private entrance. Hardwood, Marble w/ exotic designs throughout the house. Kitchen backsplashs & shower walls. Private Backyard. Extended & wide driveway & a turn-around space. Appointment only! Month to Month rentals available.