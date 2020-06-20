1403 N Druid Hills Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing Furnished Home in the heart of Brookhaven mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta. This like new Brookhaven home has 2 New Kitchen & 5 full Bathrooms with a completely separated full finished basement studio with a private bathroom and private entrance. Hardwood, Marble w/ exotic designs throughout the house. Kitchen backsplashs & shower walls. Private Backyard. Extended & wide driveway & a turn-around space. Appointment only! Month to Month rentals available.