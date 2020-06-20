All apartments in Brookhaven
Brookhaven, GA
1403 N Druid Hills Road
1403 N Druid Hills Road

1403 North Druid Hills Road · (678) 978-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1403 North Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing Furnished Home in the heart of Brookhaven mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta. This like new Brookhaven home has 2 New Kitchen & 5 full Bathrooms with a completely separated full finished basement studio with a private bathroom and private entrance. Hardwood, Marble w/ exotic designs throughout the house. Kitchen backsplashs & shower walls. Private Backyard. Extended & wide driveway & a turn-around space. Appointment only! Month to Month rentals available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have any available units?
1403 N Druid Hills Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have?
Some of 1403 N Druid Hills Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 N Druid Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
1403 N Druid Hills Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 N Druid Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 1403 N Druid Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 1403 N Druid Hills Road does offer parking.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 N Druid Hills Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have a pool?
No, 1403 N Druid Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 1403 N Druid Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 N Druid Hills Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 N Druid Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 N Druid Hills Road does not have units with air conditioning.
