Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE OF THE LARGEST 2/2 CONDOS IN COMPLEX, LOCATED ON THE TERRANCE LEVEL, WITH PLENTY OF PRIVACY AND GREEN AREA CONVENIENT FOR PETS! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE C/T AND WASHER AND DRYER REMAIN WITH UNIT. ROOMMATE FLOORPLAN FEATURES SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS AND BATHROOMS ATTACHED. MINUTES AWAY FOR LENOX MALL/BUCKHEAD, MARTA, I-85, AND EMORY AREA! PERFECT FOR THE BUYER WHO IS LOOKING TO BE NEAR ALL THAT BROOKHAVEN AND BUCKHEAD HAVE TO OFFER!