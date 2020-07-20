1313 Dover Circle NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym parking pool garage hot tub

Modern luxury & charm, Savoy at Town Brookhaven townhomes is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city. This 3 bed/3.5 bath home offers 3 levels of sleek open living space w/custom millwork, stainless and integrated JENN-AIR appliances in spacious chef's kitchen, spa inspired master bath, terrace level bedroom & bath w/ kitchenette. Totally smart wired. Storage & closets on all levels, 2 car garage with electric car charger. Gated, private pool & cabana, close proximity to Cinebistro, Costco, LA Fitness and tons of other shopping, dining & business centers.