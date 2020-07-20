All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

1313 Dover Circle NE

1313 Dover Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Dover Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Modern luxury & charm, Savoy at Town Brookhaven townhomes is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city. This 3 bed/3.5 bath home offers 3 levels of sleek open living space w/custom millwork, stainless and integrated JENN-AIR appliances in spacious chef's kitchen, spa inspired master bath, terrace level bedroom & bath w/ kitchenette. Totally smart wired. Storage & closets on all levels, 2 car garage with electric car charger. Gated, private pool & cabana, close proximity to Cinebistro, Costco, LA Fitness and tons of other shopping, dining & business centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Dover Circle NE have any available units?
1313 Dover Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1313 Dover Circle NE have?
Some of 1313 Dover Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Dover Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Dover Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Dover Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Dover Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1313 Dover Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Dover Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1313 Dover Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Dover Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Dover Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 1313 Dover Circle NE has a pool.
Does 1313 Dover Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1313 Dover Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Dover Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Dover Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Dover Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Dover Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
