1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1289 N Druid Hills Road NE Atlanta GA 30319



**HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY**



Availability Date: 5/25/19



Enter this unique home through an enclosed porch onto the main floor into the living room that has wood floors and a wood burning fireplace. There is a bonus/library/office area with wood floors and built-in shelves, dining area with wood floors, Kitchen with tile floors, breakfast bar, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and access to the back, bedroom with two walk-in closets (one of which is a cedar closet), another bedroom with carpet, vaulted ceiling and access to the back of the home, front bedroom with wood floors, one full bath with tub/shower combination and linen closet, and another full bath with blue tiles, and claw footed tub. There is access to the upstairs attic for storage by the kitchen. Parking on the driveway.



Directions:Traveling north take I-75N to Exit 251 (I-85N/GA-403N) toward GA-400/Greenville, then merge onto GA-13N/Buford Highway via Exit 86. Go straight for about 1.5 miles and turn left on N. Druid Hills Road NE. Home is on the left.



Traveling south take I-75S to Exit 255 (W. Paces Ferry Road NW) toward US-41/Northside Parkway, then turn left onto W. Paces Ferry Road, go about

3.3 miles and make left onto Bolling Way NE, then take 1st right onto Peachtree Road NE/GA-141, go 2.7 miles and take slight right onto N. Druid Hills Road NE. Home is on the right.



Schools:Elementary: Ashford Park

Middle: Chamblee

High: Chamblee Charter



Built 1940 Approx. 1,500 s/f