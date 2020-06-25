All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE

1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Lenox Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1289 N Druid Hills Road NE Atlanta GA 30319

**HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY**

Availability Date: 5/25/19

Enter this unique home through an enclosed porch onto the main floor into the living room that has wood floors and a wood burning fireplace. There is a bonus/library/office area with wood floors and built-in shelves, dining area with wood floors, Kitchen with tile floors, breakfast bar, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and access to the back, bedroom with two walk-in closets (one of which is a cedar closet), another bedroom with carpet, vaulted ceiling and access to the back of the home, front bedroom with wood floors, one full bath with tub/shower combination and linen closet, and another full bath with blue tiles, and claw footed tub. There is access to the upstairs attic for storage by the kitchen. Parking on the driveway.

Directions:Traveling north take I-75N to Exit 251 (I-85N/GA-403N) toward GA-400/Greenville, then merge onto GA-13N/Buford Highway via Exit 86. Go straight for about 1.5 miles and turn left on N. Druid Hills Road NE. Home is on the left.

Traveling south take I-75S to Exit 255 (W. Paces Ferry Road NW) toward US-41/Northside Parkway, then turn left onto W. Paces Ferry Road, go about
3.3 miles and make left onto Bolling Way NE, then take 1st right onto Peachtree Road NE/GA-141, go 2.7 miles and take slight right onto N. Druid Hills Road NE. Home is on the right.

Schools:Elementary: Ashford Park
Middle: Chamblee
High: Chamblee Charter

Built 1940 Approx. 1,500 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE have any available units?
1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE have?
Some of 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE pet-friendly?
No, 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE offers parking.
Does 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE have a pool?
No, 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1289 N Druid Hills Rd NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College