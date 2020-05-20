All apartments in Brookhaven
1218 Newbridge Trace NE

1218 Newbridge Trce NE · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Newbridge Trce NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3a2e1707e ---- Primely located in the Chalfont community around the corner from the landmark shops and restaurants of Town Brookhaven and walking distance from Oglethorpe University. This home offers easy living with upscale flourishes. Expansive living and dining room floor plan ready for your next dinner party! Bay windows allow for a view to the welcoming back deck and let in tons of natural light to the in the Eat-In Kitchen with pantry, Bosch gas stove, stone countertops, Pine-stained cabinetry and breakfast bar. From the kitchen, enjoy a view into a cozy family room with built-in cabinetry and gas log fireplace! The shaded backyard has meticulous landscaping including a switch-operated eco-friendly stone fountain! The upper level has an ideal roommate floorplan with an open loft area perfect for home office at the landing with custom closet doors and an oversize bedroom with beveled ceilings. and a hall bath with mirrored shower/tub sliding door. Finally, retreat to a Master suite featuring a Bay window with built-in bench storage, wall-to-wall carpet, his-and-her walk-in closets, separate double vanities, skylights, separate shower, and jetted garden tub in a mirrored surround. This home also features a 2 car garage with 2 car driveway parking and storage closet. Flat Screen TV, Wine Cooler and Front loading washer and dryer and Lawn Service included! Pets under 40 pounds with deposit.1 Month Deposit with Approved application. $65 Application Fee - Application required of all adults 18 yrs. ***HIGHLIGHTS*** Pets okay under 40 pounds No Fence Lawn Care Included Dramatic skylights, mirrored walls, vaulted ceilings Gleaming hardwoods on main level Trompe l\'oeil walls Back Deck overlooking shaded backyard with Fountain Jetted tub in Master Suite 2 car garage Roommate floorplan Front Loading Washer & Dryer included This property is only being leased through Atlanta Property Management Group.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Newbridge Trace NE have any available units?
1218 Newbridge Trace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1218 Newbridge Trace NE have?
Some of 1218 Newbridge Trace NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Newbridge Trace NE currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Newbridge Trace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Newbridge Trace NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Newbridge Trace NE is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Newbridge Trace NE offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Newbridge Trace NE offers parking.
Does 1218 Newbridge Trace NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 Newbridge Trace NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Newbridge Trace NE have a pool?
No, 1218 Newbridge Trace NE does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Newbridge Trace NE have accessible units?
No, 1218 Newbridge Trace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Newbridge Trace NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Newbridge Trace NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Newbridge Trace NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Newbridge Trace NE does not have units with air conditioning.

