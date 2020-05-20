1218 Newbridge Trace NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3a2e1707e ---- Primely located in the Chalfont community around the corner from the landmark shops and restaurants of Town Brookhaven and walking distance from Oglethorpe University. This home offers easy living with upscale flourishes. Expansive living and dining room floor plan ready for your next dinner party! Bay windows allow for a view to the welcoming back deck and let in tons of natural light to the in the Eat-In Kitchen with pantry, Bosch gas stove, stone countertops, Pine-stained cabinetry and breakfast bar. From the kitchen, enjoy a view into a cozy family room with built-in cabinetry and gas log fireplace! The shaded backyard has meticulous landscaping including a switch-operated eco-friendly stone fountain! The upper level has an ideal roommate floorplan with an open loft area perfect for home office at the landing with custom closet doors and an oversize bedroom with beveled ceilings. and a hall bath with mirrored shower/tub sliding door. Finally, retreat to a Master suite featuring a Bay window with built-in bench storage, wall-to-wall carpet, his-and-her walk-in closets, separate double vanities, skylights, separate shower, and jetted garden tub in a mirrored surround. This home also features a 2 car garage with 2 car driveway parking and storage closet. Flat Screen TV, Wine Cooler and Front loading washer and dryer and Lawn Service included! Pets under 40 pounds with deposit.1 Month Deposit with Approved application. $65 Application Fee - Application required of all adults 18 yrs. ***HIGHLIGHTS*** Pets okay under 40 pounds No Fence Lawn Care Included Dramatic skylights, mirrored walls, vaulted ceilings Gleaming hardwoods on main level Trompe l\'oeil walls Back Deck overlooking shaded backyard with Fountain Jetted tub in Master Suite 2 car garage Roommate floorplan Front Loading Washer & Dryer included This property is only being leased through Atlanta Property Management Group.