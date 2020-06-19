All apartments in Brookhaven
1200 Reserve Drive
1200 Reserve Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Reserve Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
The Reserve is located in a park-like setting with Lenox Park directly across the street, complete with a lake and shaded running trails. Unique, spacious floorplans, 9 foot ceilings, fireplaces in top floor units, and huge walk-in closets. Oversized bathrooms with garden tubs and white cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware. Select units have Buckhead skyline views and security alarm panels. Free wi-fi in clubroom and pool deck. 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with cabana and grills. Community Blog Like Us On Facebook!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Reserve Drive have any available units?
1200 Reserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1200 Reserve Drive have?
Some of 1200 Reserve Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Reserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Reserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Reserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Reserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Reserve Drive offer parking?
No, 1200 Reserve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Reserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Reserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Reserve Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Reserve Drive has a pool.
Does 1200 Reserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 Reserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Reserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Reserve Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Reserve Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1200 Reserve Drive has units with air conditioning.
